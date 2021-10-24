Candidate for Middleton Township Trustee: Janine Evans

Name: Janine Evans

City of Residence: Negley

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Middleton Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I Think That our town needs some attention, the people of this town deserve more than what they have been getting. We need our streets improved, some new businesses. I believe that our town has been neglected over the past few years we have a beautiful town it just needs some attention.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Getting the Streets improved, bringing business to town and bringing our town back to life having activities for the families of this town, festival’s some types of programs for the children .

Biography

I am 60 years old my husband and I have been together 38 years, 3 years ago I purchased a house and moved back to town. My Dad and Mother still live in town, I work at Walmart as a Service Writer before that my husband and I had our own Truck.