Candidate for Middleton Township Trustee: Jack Johnston

Name: Jack Johnston

City of Residence: East Palestine

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Middleton Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

Now that I am retired and have extra time, I want to give back to the community that I have lived in for over 50 years. I am currently holding the position of Middleton Township Trustee. I am fully retired and have plenty of time to invest in this position and to the people of Middleton Township! I have my own medical insurance, therefore saving the township money. I am qualified for the position and willing to assist the township workers when needed to clear roads, maintain township cemeteries and equipment.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

People orientated; Maintain a CDL driver’s license to operate township trucks; Very knowledgeable with tree removal and flagging which may be needed to clear township roads during storms. In the short time that I have been a trustee, I have traveled many of the local roads and notified township workers of things that needed to be fixed. I have assisted in getting township equipment fixed and have helped clean up the township’s cemeteries. I currently hold the position of Chairman.

Biography

1) Work history: 45 years with Asplundh Tree Experts (Supervisor position)

2) Education (high school, college, relevant certifications): High school

3) Current community activities: Help the needy (donate money, food & Christmas gifts) to local families

4) Family members (single/married, children): Married, 3 children, 6 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren