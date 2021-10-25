Candidate for Mecca Trustee: Christen Clemson

Name: Christen Clemson

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mecca Trustee

Why should you be elected?

After finishing my doctorate program at Penn State University, it was my goal to return to the community that had given me so much while I was in high school. My community’s support had helped get me to Penn State and I wanted the opportunity to give back. As a teacher and a coach, I thought that was my method to give back. But when the opportunity arose to be appointed to a trustee position, I found a new and impactful way to reach more Mecca residents.

My goal as trustee is to bring in grant monies to help improve services and infrastructure, improve Mosquito Lake, bring needed services to the area, and listen to my constituents needs.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1)Bringing the same natural gas to the residents of West Mecca, that was recently installed on the Mecca side of the lake.

2) Cleaning up, renovating, and preserving our greatest asset, Mosquito Lake.

3) Applying for state and federal grant monies to offset costs and save taxpayers money.

Biography

Education

The Pennsylvania State University University Park, Pa

Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership, The Pennsylvania State University May 2016

The Pennsylvania State University University Park, Pa

Master’s in Education, Educational Leadership, The Pennsylvania State University May 2011

The Pennsylvania State University. University Park, Pa

Bachelor of Science, Secondary English Education with a minor in Communications May 2007

Publications

Clemson, Christen E., (2015, February). The Prison Path: School Practices That Hurt Our Youth. Lanham: Rowman and Littlefield

Graduate Assistant

Journal of Research in Rural Education 2011-2012

Graduate editor under Dr. Kai Schafft

Employment History

English Teacher, Maplewood High School. 8/17/2016 – present

Provide instruction in Advanced Placement Language and Composition

Examine rhetorical device usage in written and spoken messages

Incorporate rhetorical devices into student writing

Focus on analyzing, synthesizing, and argument writing

Teaching Honors English to sophomores and juniors

Evaluate American literature in historical and present context

Compose narrative, research, descriptive, and argumentative writing pieces

Encourage students to think critically about literature and our society

General English for seniors

Explore job based writing focusing on reports, emails, job applications, technical

writing, and research writing.

College Credit Plus Writing 1 for Youngstown State University

Fulfilled Youngstown State Universities requirement for Writing I which includes teaching students the writing and editing process

Paper requirements include: Critical/analytical, Compare and Contrast, Literacy Narrative, and Argumentative papers

An American Psychological Association 8-10 page research paper using scholarly journal articles.

Junior Varsity Volleyball coach, Maplewood High School. 8/1/2017-5/23/2017

Selected young ladies for the JV team based on skills and contributions to the team.

Won all but five games.

Learned different strategies for successful coaching.

Engaged girls in learning to take responsibility of their actions on and off the court, athletically and academically.

Varsity Volleyball Coach, Maplewood High School 5/30/2017 – present

First-year being a head coach

Hope to continue a successful volleyball program

Hired a talented JV coach

Put together a successful preseason including open gyms and lifting.

Arranged fundraisers and fundraising games.

Assistant Varsity Track and Field Coach 8/17/2016 – present

Coached the throwing events at Maplewood

Had three students qualify for regionals

One student broke Maplewood’s shot put record

Substitute Teacher Trumbull County 5/8/2015 – 8/16/2016

Offered temporary education to school-aged students in the absence of their primary educator

Followed lesson plans provided by the primary educator

Interacted with students in a professional manner while developing a positive rapport

Assistant track coach for Central Mountain High School – Mill Hall, Pennsylvania 3/1/2011-6/1/2015

In charge of the high school throwing program

Technique work

Lifting program

Athlete improvement was tremendous in both shot put and discus

Intramural Building Wage Payroll Staff 3/20/2014 – present

University Park, Pa 24 hours a week

• Main responsibility is facility security by complying with University Policy AD 73

• Answering the phone, selling day passes, providing answers, and ensuring the safety of Intramural Building patrons

• Working with staff to ensure the efficiency of the building and consistent enforcement of rules

White Building Information Desk Attendant/Assistant Supervisor 8/25/2008 – 12/19/2013

University Park, Pa 24 hours a week

• Assisting faculty and students in finding misplaced items, while handling deskwork and towel sales.

• Solving problems for university groups that arise from room scheduling conflicts

• Manage a staff of ten to twelve undergraduate students

• Providing customer service for over 500 patrons a day with a Penn State Fitness Membership.

• Supply medical aid to patrons who receive minor injuries

Late Night Employee 8/20/2007 – 8/20/2012

University Park, Pa 12 hours a week

• Encourage students to be involved in Late Night activities instead of drinking

• Also perform the activities listed above at the White Building Information Desk

White Building Night Manager 8/27/2007 — 5/12/2008

University Park, Pa 36 hours a week

Handled student conflicts during the Late Night Basketball League, which is part of the alcohol-free alternative program at Penn State.

Accounted for all monies made by the sale of semester pool passes, day pool passes, day memberships, towel sales, and towel rentals

Managed a staff of twenty to twenty–five undergraduate college students.

Prepped the field for soccer games and managed ten students that also helped to complete this task.

Coordinated with local police to handle accidents and incidents in appropriate situations.

Pennsylvania State University Women’s Track & Field 8/30/2002-6/30/2007

Earned an athletic scholarship to compete for Penn State’s track and field team

Five-year scholarship athlete

Two time Big Ten Runner-up

East Coast Regional Champion

NCAA Championship competitor

Volunteer Activities

AgriPOWER Class VI Graduate – 2014-2015

Chairperson Farmers and Friends Dinner – 2015

Young Agricultural Professionals delegate to the Ohio Agricultural Meeting – 2012

Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee – 2013 – Present

Central Mountain School District Track Coach – 2012 – Present

NCATE certified English/Communications – 2007

Active teaching certification in Pennsylvania – 2007 – Present

Active teaching certification in Ohio – 2007 – Present



Presentations

Clemson, Christen (2015). “Educating ‘Bad’ Kids: A Case Study of a Juvenile Justice Center” Presentation at the 20th Annual Values and Leadership Conference – University Park, Pennsylvania

Panelist on “Making Invisible Children and Youth Visible in Research, Theory, and Practice (2015) – University Council of Educational Administration – San Diego, California

Clemson, Christen, and Dr. Jeannette Brelsford. (2015). “The School to Prison Pipeline: What does Play have to do with it?” Presentation at the International Play Conference – Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, Christen. (2014) “Prison or School: What Transformational Leaders Can Do to Change Prison- like Policies” Paper Presentation at the 19th Annual Values and Leadership Conference – Nippissing Univ. Ontario, CA.

Clemson, Christen. (2014) “K-Prison: The Analogous Institutions of Schools and Prisons” Paper Presentation American Educational Research Association – Philadelphia, P a

Clemson, Christen. (2013). “RISC: Rebuilding At-Risk Schools from the Community Up” Paper Presentation University Council for Educational Administration – Indianapolis, In.

Clemson, Christen. (2013). “President or Pauper: The Dirty Secret of Money and Education” Paper Presentation at the 18th Annual Values and Leadership Conference – Norman, Oklahoma

Clemson, Christen. (2012). “School Discipline: Grabbing the Paddle by the Handle”

Paper Presentation at the University Council for Educational Administration – Denver, Colorado

Clemson, Christen. (2012). “Straight by the Book or Outside the Box? Special Education and the Prison Classification System” Paper Presentation at the 17th Annual Values and Leadership Conference – Brisbane, Australia

Clemson, Christen. (2011). “A K-16 Education: Changing the Way Universities Teach Classroom Teachers to Teach” Paper Presentation at the University Council for Educational Administration – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Clemson, Christen. (2011). “Prisons and Schools: A Shared History But a Separate Future That Provides Every Student with a ‘K-16 Education’” Paper Presentation at the 16thAnnual Values and Leadership Conference – Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Activities

OHSAA Umpire – umpiring baseball and softball for all ages in Ohio – 3/20/2002-present

TIUA Umpire – umpiring men’s AA baseball and Roy Hobbs League – 6/25/2011 – present

Amateur Softball Association Umpire – 2007 – Present

STUDENT WRITING AWARDS

Law Day Essay Honorable Mention – 2019

Letters about Literature Third Place – 2018

Letters about Literature numerous Honorable Mentions – 2018

YSU English Festival numerous awards – 2017 – 2019

AWARDS

Graduate Assistant – 2012 – 2013

NCAA Academic All-American – 2002 – 2007

Girl Scout Gold Award – 2001