Candidate for Mecca Township Trustee: Darryl Black

Name: Darryl Black

City of Residence: Mecca Township

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mecca Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I have the ability, desire, motivation, time to work for all people and Mecca Township. I was a past trustee and before that a part time worker. I am not afraid to work. Need to get all of our roads back in shape, Get trees and brush out of ditches, Need to make positive changes

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Completing the Natural gas lines in Mecca West, East mecca completed 2020. 2. Fiber optics Internet to the Northern 10 townships in Trumbull county (Includes Mecca) 3. Improve / possible change to Mecca Ambulance/paramedic service, along with FREE SMOKE DETECTORS to all dwellings that want them.

Biography

My family has resided on the family farm in West Mecca over 100 years I was in the first consolidated, Mecca> Maplewood school system and graduated in 1972. Was Mecca Trustee 1996-2000. I have a commercial CDL truck licences. Can operate equipment, Am a current Notary Public, farmer, small business owner

