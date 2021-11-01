Candidate for Mecca Township Trustee: Dan Galbincea III

Name: Dan Galbincea III
City of Residence: Cortland
Party Affiliation: N/A
Office Desired: Mecca Township Trustee
Why should you be elected?
A two term Trustee and feel I have a lot more I would like to accomplish.
Would like to continue serving Mecca Community, with keeping our roads safe and making Mecca residents proud to live here.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Continue to improve and maintain roads and ditches.
Help make Mosquito Lake more desirable to visitors.
Promote more businesses to the Mecca area.
Biography
Life long Resident of Mecca.
Graduated from Maplewood High School 1973.
Helped raise money to build the Mecca Community Park.
