Candidate for McDonald Village Council: Kerry Magill-Reckard

Name: Kerry Magill-Reckard
City of Residence: McDonald
Party Affiliation: No party affiliation
Office Desired: Village Council
Why should you be elected?
My past leadership experiences have equipped me with diverse skills, as a small business owner I am adaptable and driven. Im excited to take the feedback that I received from our community members and initiate change. Also, to represent women in our local government.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Recruitment of firefighters and community volunteers for beautification of our village.
Upkeep on properties and zoning laws.
Local business, strengthening networks within our community and to seek out new opportunities.
Biography:
McDonald High School graduate , married for 31 years. Raised 4 children in the school system(Abby, Jared,Jacob,Emily) Jack still in school (freshman). Proud Army wife, small business owner, member of American Heart Assoc, volunteered at McDonald REST center.
This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.