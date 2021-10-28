Candidate for McDonald Village Council: Kerry Magill-Reckard

Name: Kerry Magill-Reckard

City of Residence: McDonald

Party Affiliation: No party affiliation

Office Desired: Village Council

Why should you be elected?

My past leadership experiences have equipped me with diverse skills, as a small business owner I am adaptable and driven. Im excited to take the feedback that I received from our community members and initiate change. Also, to represent women in our local government.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Recruitment of firefighters and community volunteers for beautification of our village.

Upkeep on properties and zoning laws.

Local business, strengthening networks within our community and to seek out new opportunities.

Biography:

McDonald High School graduate , married for 31 years. Raised 4 children in the school system(Abby, Jared,Jacob,Emily) Jack still in school (freshman). Proud Army wife, small business owner, member of American Heart Assoc, volunteered at McDonald REST center.