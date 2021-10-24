Candidate for McDonald Village Council: John Metzinger

Name: John Metzinger

City of Residence: McDonald

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: McDonald Village Council

Why should you be elected?

I’d first like to say that while I have a few ideas for the village, it isn’t about what I think is best for the village. It is what WE can do for the village. I make a promise that I will always be an open ear to complaints or suggestions that you may have. I have had plenty of chances to leave the village, but I have always decided to stay, and as I get older, that choice gets easier and easier. The village needs someone who will put the village first, and I am that person. I promise that I will always be an open ear, and I would be honored to receive your vote this November 2nd!

What are your top three priorities if elected?

The three main priorities if I get elected are utilize a grant writer to assist current businesses and to attract new businesses. I would also like to see the creation of a beautification committee to help on different projects throughout the year. Lastly, I would like to see a renewed commitment between the school system and the village.

Biography

My name is John Metzinger and I am a lifelong resident of McDonald. I am a graduate of MHS, and after graduating, I obtained my bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Y.S.U. I currently substitute teach in both the grade school and the high school levels and teach part-time at Y.S.U.