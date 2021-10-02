Candidate for Mahoning County School Board: Kenneth Donaldson, Sr.

Name: Kenneth Donaldson, Sr.

Age: 53

Office Desired: Mahoning County School Board

Occupation: Pastor

Education: B.S. Psychology; M.Ed. ; Th.M. (Urban Ministry)

Experience:

Front line experience as an advocate for kids as a case manager, intervention counselor, college recruiter, teacher, coach, motivational speaker, Chaplin and mentor. I have volunteered at East High as a mentor for the past 14 years.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My number one priority is to create a culture of integrity and mutual respect within the board where academic student progress becomes the end goal. My priority is to help create policy that promotes student achievement where creating reflective decision makers becomes attainable. My priority is to be a part of a collective whole where continuous progress becomes the rule and not he exception. For this to happen, there must be accountablity for the front line staff and educational leadership. The board must develop policies that are attainable and measurable and give them time to work. A lack of consistency has plagued our school district but positive change is on the horizon.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will support policies that promote student academic success and teacher empowerment. My educational studies and personal experience teaching and interacting with young people has helped me understand that there is more than one way to teach and reach students. There has to be a diverse approach to teaching because there is a diversity of learning styles. Educators should be empowered to use whatever approaches necessary for student progress. Inclusion is the idea that everyone should be included in the learning strategy. Most teachers teach the way they learn but all students do not learn the same way; therefore, the teaching approach must be contextualized and inclusive to our most prized possessions (our students).

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.