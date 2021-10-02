Candidate for Mahoning County School Board: Kathi McNabb Welsh

Name: Kathi McNabb Welsh

Age: 61

Office Desired: Mahoning County School Board

Occupation: Attorney and Mahoning County Chief Deputy Clerk of Court

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communication ; Juris Doctor

Experience:

I believe that at an elected official leads through service. My service includes 18 years as a school board member, as well as my career as an attorney and public servant. I am active in my community. I have always served ethically and honestly.

What are your priorities for the school district?

We are educating students during a worldwide pandemic. As such, our first priority must be to provide a safe in person environment for our students and staff. However, the pandemic should not consume our education priorities. I support quality academics that engage and prepare our students for success in today’s world. Further, we need to encourage and support those students who wish to receive an education in the trades. Manufacturing jobs are available and provide an excellent career path. Lastly, I will continue to prioritize providing mental health support and intervention in our schools.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I believe that all children can learn. The Mahoning County ESC has a policy of inclusivity in our education programs and employment practices. I support continued professional development of staff in this area.

