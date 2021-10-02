Candidate for Mahoning County School Board: Jeff Good

Name: Jeff Good

Age: 58

Office Desired: Mahoning County School Board

Occupation: Chief Education Technology Officer, PBS Western Reserve

Education: BA – Speech Comm, MAed – Curriculum and Tech

Experience:

Having served on the MCESC governing board for the last 5 years, the board in collaboration with a new superintendent and treasurer turned around a dire financial situation, navigated a pandemic, while maintaining high quality services to districts.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Continue to provide cost effective services and offerings to our supported districts.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

As a governing board member, I will continue to support the existing efforts the MCESC has successfully developed and offers in promoting diversity and inclusion in our supported districts and within the MCESC.

