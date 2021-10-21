Candidate for Liverpool Township Trustee: Brian Miller

Name: Brian Miller

City of Residence: East Liverpool

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Liverpool Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I’m looking to be elected, Liverpool Twp Trustee because I want to see and keep the twp moving in a positive manner. I lived in this area all my life and I plan on staying here for the rest of my life. I have the will and determination to do good for the Community and Township.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. To see that the township keeps moving in a positive manner. 2. To keep the township employees trained and educated. Also, to keep all the vehicles and equipment new and updated. 3. To listen to the people of the Twp. To see what their problems are. Also to see what changes they would like to see.

Biography

My age is 42 years old. I worked for liverpool twp road department from November 2006 to December 2017. Now I’m employed at Odot from December 2017 to present. Marriage to my high school sweetheart Abbie and have one 15 year old son Kamdin Miller.

