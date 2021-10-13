Candidate for Lisbon Village Council: Tammy Roberts

Name: Tammy Roberts

City of Residence: Lisbon

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Lisbon Village Council

Why should you be elected?

Being a councilperson is more than just attending meetings twice a month and collecting a check. It is being actively involved in the community by trying to make a difference.

I can be a positive addition to Lisbon’s Village Council, as I bring a fresh perspective and new ideas. Some on Village Council remain reluctant to try new ideas even though their old ways haven’t worked in years. They constantly say “no” to fresh proposals but they offer nothing new in return.

I have fresh ideas and I have an open mind!

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My priorities are to strive to make our Village an attractive place for families to move to. This could be accomplished in part by cleaning up our downtown area and making slumlord land owners clean up their properties and buildings.

We need a community center that would offer activities for everyone in the village, especially our seniors and youth. The chief obstacle seems to be financing and I pledge to look for grants and money.

Also, I would work to attract new businesses to our downtown area by better marketing of our Village. I would like for us to become more of a tourist destination, a place where people come to enjoy what we would have to offer.

Biography

Tammy Roberts, has lived in Lisbon since 2011. She is a widow of the late Doc Roberts. She has 8 children, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She graduated with an Associate Degree with honors in Applied Business/Accounting Technology from Kent State University.

Tammy has been the administrator of Smokey’s Deer Lures website since 2014. Her past employment also includes working as a Marketing Representative for Lyle Publishing. She and Doc also co-owned a photography business, Posing With Pets, where she was the business manager.

She is a member of the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee, which oversees planting the squares and various downtown events. Tammy also participates in the RCAP (Rural Community Action Partnership) initiative, which seeks to improve the village.