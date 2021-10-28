Candidate for Lisbon Village Council: Susan Temple

Name: Susan Temple

City of Residence: Lisbon

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Lisbon Village Council

Why should you be elected?

I ran for council two years ago because I believed that the village needed a change from the “old way” of doing things. Since my election, I have been open to new ideas and new programs that benefit the village while keeping a close watch on our spending.

I am against any new taxes or fees; I was against the proposed increase in the license plate fee; village residents are already paying higher taxes and water bills and I think we need to live within our means.

I support efforts to reopen the swimming pool and create a community center; I have worked to make the fire department better, while seeking funding.



For me, being a councilwoman is more than just going to council meetings. It is being actively involved in the community and participating in events throughout the village. People see we are making progress in the downtown. I want to continue that.

I have a good working relationship with Center and Elk Run Trustees and the Chamber of Commerce. Communication is key; we are all in this together.

Please consider voting for me. Thanks.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I believe that we need to find funding for a community center that would benefit our youth and seniors.

A second priority is that we need to tackle some of the delapidated houses in our neighborhoods; we have made a good start on the downtown but there are rental properties in the village that are in terrible shape and they are dragging down residential property values.

A third priority is improving our parks as well as making sure the village swimming pool opens as planned this coming May.

Biography:

Susan Temple, 64, has lived in Lisbon since 1998. She is single.

She graduated from Mount Union University with a B.A. in education, after graduating from Southern Local High School.

Susan has worked as a property manager for Belmont Properties for 32 years.

She was elected to Village Council in 2019, and chairs the Public Safety Committee, besides being a member of the finance, street and zoning committees.

Susan is also a member of the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee, which takes care of the downtown. Susan volunteers at Angels for Angels (a pet rescue operation) and manages her own cat rescue (Spay Station). She was also captain for Relay for Life for ten years.