Candidate for Lisbon Village Council: Don Grimm

Name: Don Grimm

City of Residence: Lisbon

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Lisbon Village Council

Why should you be elected?

I believe I am a good candidate for the Lisbon Village Council based on my work and life experiences. I have the skillset to fulfill this role. I have the desire to positively engage with other council members while using a team-concept that is driven by mutual respect, communication, and common sense. This type of system is necessary to effectively lead our village into the future.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Like all candidates running for council, I have a vested interested in our community. I believe as times change, we must adapt our policies and focus on initiatives that address the needs and wants of our community. We need to accomplish this by collaborating with the Lisbon School District, the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, and local businesses.

Another priority is to increase resources and revenues in the Village. A vital part of this is increasing our tax budget, which can be accomplished through economic development and securing additional grant resources.

I also believe we need to ensure we invest in our safety forces. Many times, we forget the value of the service of our police and fire departments until we need them. We need to remember that although we are located in a rural area, we are not isolated from crimes such as drugs, human trafficking, domestic violence, and theft.

I believe we can accomplish these goals by acting in a fiscally responsible manner and being good stewards of the taxpayer dollars we are entrusted to oversee.

Biography

I am a 1985 graduate of David Anderson High School and the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center. I have over 30 years of experience working for a local business, where I am a member of the leadership team. We work together to increase productivity, manage personnel, seek opportunities for growth, problem solve, and plan for the future.

My wife of over 20 years, Marti Grimm, also serves our community on the Lisbon Board of Education. We have two adult children that are Lisbon graduates.