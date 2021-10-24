Candidate for Knox Township Trustee: Michael Estock

Name: Michael Estock

Why should you be elected?

I am the only candidate with over 40 years of outside business experience in management, budgeting, administration and finance. Over the course of my career, I was responsible for managing millions of dollars of accounts and was well respected for my knowledge, expertise, and for the guidance I provided to my clients. Those things will carry over to the Board of Trustees and to managing the employees of Knox Township. By promoting a more business-like culture, I will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Board.

For over 30 years I have been a Knox Township Resident and President/Firefighter on the North Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department (NGVFD). In that capacity, I have been instrumental in ensuring that we met the ongoing and emergency safety needs of the Knox Township citizens. In addition, I worked to make sure that taxpayer and government provided funds were always spent in the best interest of Knox Township citizens. I’ve worked to help develop a culture of collaboration with neighboring townships for the good of the community as a whole.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. It is important to me to develop a culture of transparency on the Board of Trustees, develop clear lines of communication among the Board of Trustees as well as the employees of the township. It is important for the trustees to have a spirit of cooperation and trust. I plan to help develop a team approach and work together on issues affecting the Township.

2. In addition to the usual Township management and short-term planning such as road maintenance, I plan to bring some new thinking to the Board of Trustees, develop a long term plan and direction for Knox Township and to clearly communicate to the taxpayers where we hope to be in 5, 10 and 20 years from now.

3. The Township has received sizeable Covid-related Federal and State grants. The trustees need to work cooperatively as a team to ensure these monies are used to the best interest of the entire Township and not used for individual projects or private entities.

Biography

AGE: 63

Personal: Married (Theresa), 3 children, 2 grandchiildren

Work History: Recently retired from a 40 year career in Agribusiness Finance

Education: B.S. Agricultural Business – Major Economics from The Ohio State University,

Leadership College, Management courses at Purdue University, Conflict Resolution, Interpersonal Skills Training and Coaching, Emotional Intelligence Course, First Responder and Basic Fire Training

Current Community Activities: For 30 years I’ve served as President of the North Georgetown

Volunteer Fire Department with duties including fire-fighting, First Responder, and business matters as President.

I have served for 10 years on our Church Finance Committee.