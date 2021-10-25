Candidate for Knox Township trustee: Matthew Johnston

Name: Matthew Johnston
City of Residence: Alliance
Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan
Office Desired: Knox Township Trustee
Why should you be elected?
Starting work at a very young age and running my own business has taught me the value of hard work, responsibility and how to budget and spend money wisely. I have worked on our family farm, Willow View Farms, that we have owned since 1970, alongside my Father, Albert (A.J.) and my brother, Ben, where we currently have a 60-head beef cow/calf herd and farm over 600 acres of land. I also previously worked at Cope Farm Equipment for 14 years and have owned and operated Willow View Custom Harvest and Machine for the past 18 years. In addition, after serving as a Trustee for the past four years, I have learned an immense amount about local government and have worked with and built many positive relationships with county officials from the Commissioner’s Office, Engineer’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office, other Township Trustees, etc. I would like to continue my work as a Trustee to make a positive impact on my community and continue the projects that have been started during my term. It has been challenging at times but very rewarding and I take pride in serving my community to the best of my ability.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
- To provide personal service to the citizens of Knox Township and represent them to the best of my ability.
- Continue to work with the County on the Chip & Seal Program for our roads to get them back to 7-8 miles per year. The Township has 62 miles of road and 49 miles of chip & seal. This will enable us to be on a 7-year rotation from the levy passed in 2017 by voters.
- Work with state and county officials to address abandoned property in the township for the health, safety and welfare of our residents.
Biography
Age: 52
Married to: Melissa Johnston
Children: Heather (Jake) Carter and April (Mike) Thorne
Grandchildren: Ethan Carter, Eva Carter, Klayten
Courtney and Addyson Thorne
Occupation: Self-Employed Farmer and Farm Equipment Mechanic
Education: 1987 Graduate of West Branch Local
Schools
John Deere Trained Technician
2020 Graduate of Ohio Township
Association of Leadership Academy
Activities: Firefighter II and First Responder for
Homeworth and North Georgetown Fire
Departments
Instructor’s Assistant for Firefighter
Training at Columbiana County Career
& Technical Center
Mile Branch Grange Arena Committee
Farm Bureau Committee
