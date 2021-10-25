Candidate for Knox Township trustee: Matthew Johnston

Name: Matthew Johnston

City of Residence: Alliance

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Desired: Knox Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

Starting work at a very young age and running my own business has taught me the value of hard work, responsibility and how to budget and spend money wisely. I have worked on our family farm, Willow View Farms, that we have owned since 1970, alongside my Father, Albert (A.J.) and my brother, Ben, where we currently have a 60-head beef cow/calf herd and farm over 600 acres of land. I also previously worked at Cope Farm Equipment for 14 years and have owned and operated Willow View Custom Harvest and Machine for the past 18 years. In addition, after serving as a Trustee for the past four years, I have learned an immense amount about local government and have worked with and built many positive relationships with county officials from the Commissioner’s Office, Engineer’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office, other Township Trustees, etc. I would like to continue my work as a Trustee to make a positive impact on my community and continue the projects that have been started during my term. It has been challenging at times but very rewarding and I take pride in serving my community to the best of my ability.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

To provide personal service to the citizens of Knox Township and represent them to the best of my ability. Continue to work with the County on the Chip & Seal Program for our roads to get them back to 7-8 miles per year. The Township has 62 miles of road and 49 miles of chip & seal. This will enable us to be on a 7-year rotation from the levy passed in 2017 by voters. Work with state and county officials to address abandoned property in the township for the health, safety and welfare of our residents.

Biography

Age: 52

Married to: Melissa Johnston

Children: Heather (Jake) Carter and April (Mike) Thorne

Grandchildren: Ethan Carter, Eva Carter, Klayten

Courtney and Addyson Thorne

Occupation: Self-Employed Farmer and Farm Equipment Mechanic

Education: 1987 Graduate of West Branch Local

Schools

John Deere Trained Technician

2020 Graduate of Ohio Township

Association of Leadership Academy

Activities: Firefighter II and First Responder for

Homeworth and North Georgetown Fire

Departments

Instructor’s Assistant for Firefighter

Training at Columbiana County Career

& Technical Center

Mile Branch Grange Arena Committee

Farm Bureau Committee