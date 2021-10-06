Candidate for Knox Township Trustee: Gregory Carver

Name: Gregory Carver

City of Residence: Homeworth

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Desrired: Knox Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I feel that I have served the residents of Knox Township very well over the last 16 years. I have worked on the infrastructure with over 17 main bridges, and culverts replaced with the assistance of County Engineer., and our own road department. Knox Township continues to keep the roads in top condition with over ten miles resurfaced yearly, and I work with the road crew to make sure we use winter materials wisely, so we do not run out, but keep the roads safe in the winter season. I continue to look for grant monies to help in any way possible for purchases such as a new furnace, lighted signs, and bridge replacement. I also work with county, and state officials to find new ways to establish priorities such as broadband, internet, and reliable drinking water. I have worked very hard to keep an eye on the financial burdens we face every year, and look to continue my service to the residents of Knox Township in a proactive manner.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Continue to keep the roads, bridges, in top rating condition, it takes a lot of work to get a plan established, which I feel we do have in Knox Township, but we must keep working to keep our infrastructure in top condition, for the safety of the traveling public.

2. I would like to find avenues to concentrate on blighted areas. Many residents have great homes, and take care of them, and without any zoning laws they are sometimes troubled when other residents have no regard for keeping their homes, or property in fair to great condition. This may take the assistance of state or county officials but I feel it needs to be looked at sooner then later.

3. I feel that we must continue to expand our technology, the internet to every possible household in Knox Township, at an affordable price. With many students regardless of elementary, high school or college, these individuals need to be given the greatest opportunity to open their tablet, or laptop, and point and click in a way that time, and money does not become a deterrent in their studies. Also more technology in the way we take care of safety and health in the township, training of residents who are interested in continued learning, and making sure that we continue to have a sustainable quality of life for everyone who lives, or visits Knox Township

Biography

Gregory R. Carver

Age: 65

Residence: Homewoth

Married : Phyllis Carver

Children: Carrie, Megan, and Jessica

Grandchildren: Reece, Kennedy, Ashtyn, Amelia, Henry, and John.

Occupation: Highway Technician Ohio Dept. of Transportation, Columbiana County

Trustee: Knox Township/Columbiana County

Education: West Branch High School, Beloit. Bachelor Degree: University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio.

Masters Degree: Public Administration, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.

Homeworth Fire Department: Joined 1983

Past President: West Branch Little Warriors Football, and Cheer Program.

Columbiana County Township Association.