Candidate for Jackson Twp. Trustee: Angela Javorsky

Name: Angela Javorsky

Age: 42

Office Desired: Jackson Township Trustee

Occupation: Self Employed

Education: Walsh University BA Business Management, cum laude

Qualifications:

My experiences and education have given me a strong foundation for effective communication, problem solving, management of resources and sustainability. I believe in the importance of a strong community and believe I have alot of offer Jackson Twp.

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities would include, listening to the residents and trying to understand what their concerns, needs and future goals are, is important to me. Safety is also my priority, a successful community needs to feel safe, and identifying each departments needs and to provide them with the resources to work effectively and efficiently. Growth is inevitable, I would like to see my community grow in a positive way, keeping the small community feeling, preserving farm land, some residential development, as well as providing some infrastructure improvements and economic development.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I look forward to meeting the residents of the township and to determine if policies are needed, what the needs of the community are, and will work to make everyone in the community feel welcome and included. There is no place for hate or discrimination in our community.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.