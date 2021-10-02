Candidate for Jackson-Milton School Board: Nick Campbell

Name: Nick Campbell

Age: 43

Office Desired: Jackson-Milton School Board

Occupation: Self-employed Farmer

Education: Bachelors Degree in Education from Mount Union

Experience:

4 yrs experience on the School Board during a very successful time for the district, but also a very trying time ( Covid).

Alumni, former teacher & current Bluejay parent. Also a lifelong resident & tax payer in the district.

What are your priorities for the school district?

1. To continue to ensure that the values of our district represent those of our community.

2. Work alongside the administation to ensure we are hiring and promoting the best, most qualified teachers/staff/coaches to mold our students.

3. Help to foster a culture that encourages acedemic successes along with extra curricular excellence, promoting a well-rounded student experience for our children.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will only support policies that promote fairness of opportunity, not fairness of outcome. I am proud to represent a school district that is very socio-economically diverse & does not discriminate on any basis. However, the words diversity & inclusion in today’s environment have a much different meaning; I will not support any programs that reward or promote based soley on identity & not merit.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.