Candidate for Jackson-Milton School Board: Mitch Mascioli

Name: Mitch Mascioli

Age: 59

Office Desired: Jackson-Milton School Board

Occupation: Career. 30 years representing Quest Diagnostics Laboratories as an Account Executive

Education: 79 JM Grad. B.S. in Business Administration YSU

Experience:

Completing my 16th year as a School Board Member for JM. Have served in each of the following rolls several times. Board President, Board Vice President and Legislative Liason. Proven advocate for students, parents and District Taxpayers.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My priorities for the JM School District remain unchanged. Strive to provide the most effective and safe learning environment for students and faculty. Emphasize critical thinking skills in every classroom and continue being a good steward of taxpayer dollars. One area for improvement that I plan on making an integral part of JMs curriculum is a robust Career Exploration elective made available throughout both MS and HS

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Jackson Milton has been proactive, having introduced many years ago very effective anti bullying policies.

