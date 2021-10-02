Candidate for Jackson-Milton School Board: Kimberly Snowden-Pittman

Name: Kimberly Snowden-Pittman

Age: 49

Office Desired: Jackson-Milton School Board

Occupation: Teacher

Education: BA-Spring Arbor, MA-Western MI, BA-Western Gov

Experience:

I have been in the field of education for 26 years. I have taught kindergarten through college age students. I have served 8 years on the Jackson Milton School Board. I am a teacher, principal and a superintendent. I also have four children.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Ensuring that JM students in the district recieve the best education possible. Assisting with creating and maintaining appropriate polices and procedures in the district is crucial. Encouraging fair treatment of staff and students and best teaching practices is a must!

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

At JM we strive to follow all of the policies as directed to us by the Ohio School Board Association.

I strive to promote communication between our communities and our school district. When anyone has issues or concerns I am available to discuss them. Being involved in the community and listening to issues and suggestions is my job as a school board member. I am happy to support and promote diversity and inclusion at Jackson Milton in any way that I can.

