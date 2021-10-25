Candidate for Hubbard 4th Ward Council: Cathy Cummings

Name: Cathy Cummings
City of Residence: Hubbard
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: 4th Ward Council
Why should you be elected?
I have always been involved with helping people. I want to be available to the residents of the 4th Ward unlike the incumbent. I enjoy being involved and assisting people with their problems
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Being available to help the the residents with their issues.
Working with the Mayor and other city officials to keep Hubbard a great place to live and raise families.
Learning about the issues with our utilities and being able to give residents an answer to their questions.
Biography
Graduated Hubbard High School 1976. Married to William Cummings. 2 sons, Joseph and Nathan. 1 granddaughter. Retired after 25 years as a Medicaid Specialist for Trumbull County. Current owner of Artasia Framing, a custom frame shop for 6 years. Past president of Hubbard Band Boosters for approximately 16 years.
Candidates’ responses have been posted directly as submitted, with no edits. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN.