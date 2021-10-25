Candidate for Hubbard 4th Ward Council: Cathy Cummings

Name: Cathy Cummings

City of Residence: Hubbard

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: 4th Ward Council

Why should you be elected?

I have always been involved with helping people. I want to be available to the residents of the 4th Ward unlike the incumbent. I enjoy being involved and assisting people with their problems

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Being available to help the the residents with their issues.

Working with the Mayor and other city officials to keep Hubbard a great place to live and raise families.

Learning about the issues with our utilities and being able to give residents an answer to their questions.

Biography

Graduated Hubbard High School 1976. Married to William Cummings. 2 sons, Joseph and Nathan. 1 granddaughter. Retired after 25 years as a Medicaid Specialist for Trumbull County. Current owner of Artasia Framing, a custom frame shop for 6 years. Past president of Hubbard Band Boosters for approximately 16 years.