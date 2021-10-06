Candidate for Hubbard 1st Ward Council: Bonnie Viele

Name: Bonnie Viele

City of Residence: Hubbard

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: 1st Ward Council

Why should you be elected?

I attended council meetings for 10 years before I first ran in 2000. As the senior member of council I have chaired the finance, zoning and park/rec committees. Also been chairman of Hubbard Union Cemetery Board. I am known as the member who “does their homework”.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I plan on continuing the path mapped out by council. We are upgrading our city owned electric department, work on our infrastructure and continue to provide clean water. All at a fair rate to the consumers.

Biography

Age 70 (01-13-1951)

Lived at 161 Fox Street 48 years

Married to James Viele 48 years

Poll worker 35 years

Democrat precinct committee rep 10 years

President & Book Sale chairman Hubbard Public Library20 years

Amateur radio operator 25 years, callsign N8MCX