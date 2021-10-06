Candidate for Hubbard 1st Ward Council: Bonnie Viele

Name: Bonnie Viele
City of Residence: Hubbard
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: 1st Ward Council
Why should you be elected?
I attended council meetings for 10 years before I first ran in 2000. As the senior member of council I have chaired the finance, zoning and park/rec committees. Also been chairman of Hubbard Union Cemetery Board. I am known as the member who “does their homework”.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
I plan on continuing the path mapped out by council. We are upgrading our city owned electric department, work on our infrastructure and continue to provide clean water. All at a fair rate to the consumers.
Biography
Age 70 (01-13-1951)
Lived at 161 Fox Street 48 years
Married to James Viele 48 years
Poll worker 35 years
Democrat precinct committee rep 10 years
President & Book Sale chairman Hubbard Public Library20 years
Amateur radio operator 25 years, callsign N8MCX
