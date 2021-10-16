Candidate for Hubbard 1st Ward City Council: Brandon Pierson

Name: Brandon Pierson

City of Residence: Hubbard

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Hubbard 1st Ward City Council

Why should you be elected?

I believe my educational and professional experience would be a great asset for the City of Hubbard. I’m an active member of our community; currently serving as the chairman of the City of Hubbard Planning/Zoning Appeals Board. I am also a volunteer member of the Youngstown Blue Coats and volunteer coach for Hubbard Community Youth League. As a younger aged candidate, I think there is a needed focus on better and safer infrastructure (sidewalks, city parks) and overall beautification. Hubbard has great schools, churches, and first responders – I want to continue to make this a desirable place for further business and residential development.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. I would like to modernize the city’s utilities. This would include online accounts with statements and payment options. Budget billing for anyone that desires it. I would also look for ways to decrease costs.

2. Addressing sidewalks – many of the current sidewalks are not in great condition, which presents many safety hazards. There’s also many streets that do not have sidewalks, so it would be nice to look into adding additional sidewalks as this would be beneficial – increasing values and allowing people to walk and run safely.

3. Currently, the Eagle Joint Fire District does not have ambulance service. Hubbard was previously supported by LifeFleet until they recently pulled out. Fortunately, Lane LifeTrans has stepped up and has started supporting Hubbard. However, there are times that they are pulled to neighboring areas and other local first responders are not available, leaving Hubbard void of ambulance service. This is a crucial need for our city and I would love to explore ways to make this happen.

Biography

I’m a 34 year old husband and father of two. I have been in the banking industry since 2009, currently as a Financial Analyst. I graduated from Franklin University with a Bachelor’s degree in Financial Management and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Master’s of Business Administration.