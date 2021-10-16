Candidate for Howland Trustee: Brian Burkey

Name: Brian Burkey

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Howland Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I will listen to the needs of our community. I’m not afraid to pull up my sleeves and make the difficult decisions to better our amazing community. I’m from the Bolindale area of Howland and this part has been forgotten about for far to long. I want to put the time and effort in revitalizing that area.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) We definitely need to fix our roads correctly. Strip paving is causing more damage then good. There are way to many roads that are in horrible condition that have not been repaved in over 10 years.

2) We have to fix our flooding issues in our community. Our community should not have to worry whenever it rains if their property will be damaged. This has been an issue that has been ignored way to long.

3) We need to put effort in the Bolindale area. That area has a nice little park that hasn’t been upgraded or taken care of in a long time. The focus needs to be split up equally and not just the one part of Howland.

Biography

I’m the father of 3 amazing children. I have been active in the community since I moved to Howland in 2009. I had served as a board member for the Trumbull County Transit Board. I’m currently serving as the Vice President of Howland Local School. I am also the Committee Chairman For my sons Boy Scout Troop. I have completed management training. I could go on but I can assure you that I will fight to make this community great again. I will not just go with the flow of things.