Candidate for Howland Township Trustee: Matthew Vansuch

Name: Matthew Vansuch

City of Residence: Howland

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan Position

Office Desired: Howland Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

It is an honor to serve you and the community that we all love. I hope that I have earned your respect by listening, responding, and doing the professional job you elected me to do. We may not agree on everything, but I’ll always be upfront and honest with you.

I am running for re-election because Howland Township needs a strong, experienced, and dedicated leader on the Board of Trustees who is accessible, open, and responsive to our residents.

Economic development is very important. We have invested significant resources working with Warren, Trumbull County, and the Trumbull County Engineer to help the manufacturing and industrial businesses in the Golden Triangle retain those 2,000+ good-paying jobs. We are fixing the obstacles in the physical environment and infrastructure in and around their locations that are holding them back. Those businesses are now expanding and hiring more employees. And the once-in-a-lifetime federal monies must be invested to have the greatest impact on our community for generations. That is being pro-business.

Let’s not forget about the millions of dollars that commercial businesses have poured into Howland Township over the years and that are now on the drawing boards. And do you like the electronic signs? We listened and enacted the changes to the zoning resolution to make it happen. Have more ideas? Let’s talk.

Consequently, Howland Township is where people and businesses want to be. Our police, fire/EMS, and public works departments provide outstanding services to our residents. Our zoning department diligently works to resolve property maintenance problems to maintain property values. And we were ready to stand up to Niles when they came looking to annex.

That’s the demonstrated, professional leadership that we need in – and you have come to expect from – your elected officials. No drama.

We have more to do. We cannot turn back. Now is not the time for on-the-job learning. I hope you will agree on November 2.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. We will thoughtfully and strategically invest the federal ARP funds into projects and uses that will have the greatest long-term impact on our community. This includes water, sewer, and stormwater projects.

2. We will continue to prioritize closely working with our business community, particularly those in the Golden Triangle that employ 2,000+ individuals, to help them address the obstacles in the physical environment and infrastructure that are holding them back. This has been a long-term commitment by the Township and its partners that we continue to work to implement through the Golden Triangle Infrastructure Improvement Plan, one step at a time.

3. We will protect our residents – and their investments in our community – by ensuring that the Township continues to provide the high-quality, efficient services that they have come to expect and that draw people into our community. This includes making sure that existing properties are maintained, new property development does not negatively affect the neighboring properties (especially with flooding), and infrastructure issues are identified and addressed.

Biography:

Matthew lives in Howland with his wife and three young boys. He was first elected to the Board of Trustees for Howland Township in 2009 and was re-elected to a second term in 2013, receiving the most votes of the four candidates, and again in 2017 for a third term.

After graduating as the valedictorian from Howland High School in 1998, Matthew earned a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Youngstown State University and was a member of the Leslie H. Cochran University Scholars. He then graduated from the University of Akron School of Law, magna cum laude, where he was Executive Editor of the Akron Law Review and a member of the moot court team. He was admitted to practice law in Ohio in 2005 and joined a local law firm that same year and is now an attorney and partner with Brouse McDowell LPA.

In 2008, Matthew was asked by the township to serve on the steering committee to draft a new comprehensive plan for Howland. The comprehensive plan establishes the broad public policies to guide decisions about the physical, economic, and social aspects of Howland. Coming full circle, he voted to adopt that comprehensive plan in May 2010 as a trustee.

Matthew was a member of the inaugural class of the Mahoning Valley Local Government Leadership Academy, sponsored by the Regional Chamber. The Academy gathered together public officials and employees and other individuals interested in learning more about effective and efficient local government and gave us the tools to be good government leaders. He is also a member of the Leadership Mahoning Valley Class of 2013.

Matthew is an active member of the community. On Friday nights, you can hear him as the Voice of the Tiger Band; on Saturdays, he is Voice of Youngstown State University Marching Pride. Before becoming our township trustee, he co-chaired the Howland Schools Levy Committee and was an assistant coach for the two-time state champion speech and debate team, having coached a state and national champion, as well as many state and national tournament qualifiers. Matthew was also Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) and secretary for the parish council of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell. He is a 2009 recipient of the Mahoning Valley Professionals and Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s 40 Under 40 Award .

He is a member of the Ohio, Trumbull, and Mahoning County bar associations. He is the local (District 18) representative to the Ohio State Bar Association Council of Delegates. He has served on the TCBA grievance committee and was chair of the Young Lawyers Committee. In that capacity, he worked with Community Legal Aid Services to establish a free legal advice clinic for low-income residents of Trumbull County.