Candidate for Howland Township Trustee: James LaPolla

Name: James LaPolla

City of Residence: Howland

Party Affiliation: Not a partisan position

Office Desired: Howland Trustee

Why should you be elected?

Over the past eight years I have worked extremely well with my fellow Trustees and Board of Trustee’s. Working as a team has been quite beneficial to our residents and the continued development of the township. I will continue my hard work for the residents and support the financial stability and growth of the township.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Continue to support our police and fire personnel for the benefit and safety of our residents . We have been able to do this by opening all of the available fire stations within the township. And updated the vehicles and equipment for our Police Department.

2. Working with our road department, zoning department and administrative staff to continue in applying and utilizing our grants for the continued development of our industrial area, known as a Golden Triangle, to maintain and increase jobs within the township. In addition to providing quality access roads to these vital areas of our Township.

3. Simply just listening to the needs of the residents of our township. And providing answers whenever possible. In solving problems whenever possible.

Biography:

BA College of Wooster

DPM Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine

30 years practicing Foot and Ankle medicine and surgery to the people of the Valley

Eagle Scout

Past President Howland Rotary

President Trumbull County council of Governments

Married to Elizabeth with 5 children

Medical executive board member Steward Health Trumbull

Vice-President Ohio Foot Ankle and Medical Association