Candidate for Goshen Twp. Trustee: Teresa Stratton

Name: Teresa Stratton

Age: 61

Office Desired: Goshen Township Trustee

Occupation: OFFICE MANAGER AT STRATTON CHEVROLET FOR 40 YEARS

Education: HIGH SCHOOL GRUATION AND 2 YEAR ACCOUNTING COURSE

Qualifications:

I AM QUALIFIED FOR THIS POSITION, AS I HAVE 4 YEARS OF DEVOTED TIME WITH GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, SERVING AS A TRUSTEE. WITHIN THE LAST 4 YEARS I HAVE TAKE “OTA” TRAINING COURSES TO FURTHER ENCHANCE MY SKILLS AS A TRUSTEE, SERVING A WIDESPREAD COMMMUINITY.

What are your priorities for your community?

ONE HUGE PRIORITY FOR MY COMMUNITY IS ENSURING OUR POLICE DISTRICT IS MAINTAINING A SAFE COMMUNITY, AS WELL AS DISPLAYING STRONG DEVOTION TO OUR RESIDENTS.

ANOTHER PRIORITY FOR MY COMMUNITY IS MAINTAINING AN EFFICIENT ROAD CREW, TO ENSURE RESIDENTS HAVE SAFE AND MAINTAINED ROADS IN OUR TOWNSHIP.

I PRIMARILY PRIORITIZE ON THESE TWO DEPARTMENTS INDIVIDUAL ATTRIBUTES, AS THEY ARE AND SHOULD BE STRONGLY SERVING OUR COMMUNITY, TO FULL EXPECTATIONS.

DESPITE THE EXISTING POLICY CONTRACT WITH OUR FIRE PROTECTION, EACH DEPARTMENT WORKS COLLECTIVELY, EVEN THOUGH THEY EACH HAVE VERY DIFFERENT ROLES WITHIN OUR COMMUNITY.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I STRONGLY SUPPORT OUR DEPARTMENT HEADS TO SERVE OUR COMMUNITY WITH FULL POTENTIAL AND TRUST. I FEEL AS IF THE TRUST LAYS WITHIN EACH INDIVUDAL SERVING OUR TOWNSHIP, TO DISPLAY WHAT PUBLIC SERVICE IS TRULY ABOUT. SPECIFICALLY, EACH ACTION DISPLAYED IS ONE STEP TOWARDS CHANGING THE PUBLIC’S PERCEPTION ON ENFORCEMENT. ENFORCEMENT POLICIES PROMOTE STRONG ATTRIBUTES WITHIN OUR OFFICERS, ASSISTING OUR DEPARTMENT IN BUILDING TRUST WITH EACH INDIVIUAL RESIDENT OF GOSHEN TOWNSHIP.

