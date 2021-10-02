Candidate for Goshen Twp. Trustee: Robert “Bob” McCracken

Name: Robert “Bob” McCracken

Age: 68

Office Desired: Goshen Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired

Education: Graduate of West Branch High School ,

Qualifications:

Small business owner 28 yrs

Board Member Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) 2015 – current

Goshen Township Trustee 2000 – 2019

Have been on board of Mahoning County Board of Health & Mahoning County Solid Waste

representing MCTA .

What are your priorities for your community?

Assist Mahoning County to getting broadband in rural areas

Write grants internally instead of hiring a grant writer

Work with Mahoning County Engineer / other townships on equipment sharing

Look into possibly one trash hauler for township with curbside recycling which would allievate several heavy trucks on our roads & cut residents trash costs

Assist in getting more funding for our safety services (EMS , Fire & Police)

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Working with any & all County and State representatives / departments to better our residents

