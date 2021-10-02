Candidate for Goshen Twp. Trustee: John Bricker

Name: John Bricker

Age: 55

Office Desired: Goshen Township Trustee

Occupation: Owner Of J&J Bricker Farms LLC

Education: High School diploma

Qualifications:

I have been serving as trustee for 2 yrs now and have been involved with the township for many years now and work like to continue to work with the other trustees and clerk to keep our township moving forward.

What are your priorities for your community?

I would like to continue to improve more of our roads in the township and to apply for more grants to help offset the costs like our Smith-Goshen road and Calla road projects.

I would continue to work with our police dept. to make sure they have the training and equipment needed to keep our community safe.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I would like for myself and township officials to be able to engage with our residents and employees.By getting different perspectives (opinions) so we can serve our community.

