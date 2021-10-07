Candidate for Fowler Township Trustee: Jeff Davis

Name: Jeff Davis

City of Residence: Fowler Township

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Fowler Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

Please Re Elect

Jeff

Davis

For

Fowler

Trustee

I have been honored to serve the residents of Fowler for 12 years!

My wife, Michaelene, and I made Fowler our home in 1993 and have enjoyed this small-town connectivity along with the quaint country living it affords. We raised our daughter Monica here and truly enjoy our friends and neighbors.

Shortly after I became Trustee, Fowler Township had paid off the last bank note which was the Butt House located in the center. It houses the fiscal officer, zoning inspector, and the historical society. This accomplishment has made Fowler Township DEBT FREE! With the help of some grants, some crafty work by personal, and a lot of frugality, Fowler has remained debt free! This is something to be very proud of as many townships need to borrow money or raise taxes to survive.

Along side of a great group of dedicated people from fellow Trustees, Employees, Department Heads, Community Activist, and

Club or Association members. We have been able to accomplish many target goals along the way.

To name a few we have;

Over time we have replaced our complete fleet of Road Dept. vehicles. This includes a backhoe, A 29,000 GVW Dump Truck, A 10,000 GVW Dump, Pickup truck, Roadside Mower, and two Zero Turn Mowers.

We have replaced Police Cruisers (one every four years) Along with fully stocking them with the latest computer systems, body cameras, Tasers, Lights, and other adjunk. Also keeping up to date with policing software and computers for the offices, radio’s and equipment.

At the Fire Department we have; Repowered an Ambulance verses replacing at a savings of over $90,000

Converted to a new state of art communications system. Camera system for security.

We have also replaced all of the turnout gear and outfitted our EMS with uniforms and Protective Gear.

We replaced the broken floor in the truck bay and replaced the boiler system, installed an air filtration system, all with local vendors.

We have structured our costly repaving on a five year rotation plan. And our ten miles of township roads are in pretty good shape.

These new purchases go along with the cost of maintaining the tools and equipment that we already have. We take good care of the items that have been entrusted to us.

While I feel blessed to serve a Great Community like Fowler, I must say that it does take a lot of tough decisions that include dealing with the many unfunded mandates handed down to us by Federal, State, County, and Medical Entities.

Watching over the services that are provided by you, the taxpayers and residents of Fowler. I am always mindful of getting the most out of what we have. I am honored to do this job, and with your support I will continue to be vigilant toward keeping Fowler the Great Place that we love to call home. I would appreciate your vote, and more importantly, Please get out and vote!

Alongside of a great group of dedicated people from my fellow trustees, employees, department heads, community activist, and club or association members. We have been able to accomplish many target goals along the way.

To name a few:

Over time we have replaced our

complete fleet of road department and cemetery vehicles. This includes a backhoe, a 29,000 GVW dump truck, a 10,000 GVW dump, a pickup truck, a roadside mower, and two zero turn mowers.

We have structured our costly repaving on a five-year rotation plan and our ten miles of township roads are in fairly good shape.

We have replaced police cruisers, one every four years, along with fully stocking them with the latest computer systems, body cameras, tasers, lights, and other adjunct. Policing software and computers for the offices, radios, and equipment have also been kept up to date.

At the fire department we have:

Repowered an ambulance instead of replacing it at a savings of over $90,000.

We converted to a new state of the art communications system and purchased a camera system for security. We have replaced our turnout gear and outfitted our EMS with uniforms and protective gear. We replaced the broken floor in the truck bay and replaced the boiler system, as well as installed an air filtration system, and we did this with all with local vendors.

These new purchases go along with the cost of maintaining the tools, buildings, and equipment that we already have. We take good care of the items that have been entrusted to us.

While I feel blessed to serve a great community like Fowler, I must say that it does take a lot of tough decisions that include dealing with the many unfunded mandates handed down to us by Federal, State, County, and Medical Entities.

The tough decisions include things such as putting off some of the purchases until money is available or combining services with neighboring towns. We will also continue to search for alternative means to balance our budget through grants and such.

While watching over the services that are provided by you, the taxpayers and residents of Fowler, I am always mindful of getting the most out of what we have.

I am honored to do this job and with your support I will continue to be vigilant toward keeping Fowler the great place that we love to call home!

I would appreciate your vote, but more importantly, please get out and vote!

Fowler Phone Numbers:

www.fowlertownship.org

E-mail jdavis@fowlertownship.org

What are your top three priorities if elected?

EMS

Grants

Funding

Biography

I have worked in the transportation industry for 40 years. This includes transportation supervisor for thirteen years where I oversaw vehicle maintenance, scheduling maintenance, purchasing within a budget, supervising the mechanical staff, managing and scheduling of drivers, compliance, and working with a public agency.

I have held a certification as a class A wastewater operator from the Ohio EPA.

I have completed FEMA IS00362.a Multihazard.

I have also dealt with repairing and purchasing within the budget, operating software for scheduling, purchasing, routing, and vehicle maintenance.

I have been a part of Fowler Township Fire and EMS since 2009 and have had my Ohio E.M.T. Basic since 2010. In 1978, I earned my Ohio Advanced E.M.T. until 1990.

In 1988, I opened Phoenix Freightway Service Inc. and was the owner and operator until 2007 where I obtained my ASE certifications in diesel engines and electronics.

I graduated from Brookfield High School in 1978.

I have been trained in the following:

• Reasonable Suspicion Regarding the Use of Drugs and Alcohol

• Domestic Violence and Stress in the Workplace

• Employee Evaluation

• Emergency Planning for Schools

• Sports Concussion Training

• Ohio BWC Accident Analysis

• Mahoning County Mechanics Workshops

• O.A.P.T. School Administrators Training

• Successful BCII & FBI background checks

• Transportation and routing software.

• Ability to work with diverse populations (parents, students, staff, customers, public)

• I currently hold a Commercial Driver’s License with many endorsements.

• I have been on the safety committee for multiple school districts.

12 Years as Fowler Township Trustee

10 Years as Chairman