Candidate for Elkrun Township Trustee: Anthony Sweeney

Name: Anthony Sweeney

City of Residence: Lisbon

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Elkrun Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

As a retired police officer with 32 years of helping and dealing with the community, and almost 4 years as a current township trustee, I am familar with the roads and alot of the residents in the township. I like helping when I can and would like to continue working with and assisting those people.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

!) I enjoy helping people and would like to continue my service working with the road crew of Elkrun Township to better road conditions, etc.

2) I like to be a team player and want to continue to assist and help to bring water to residents and businesses of Elkton.

3)I will try to listen and help residents of Elkrun Township with their concerns or complaints to the best of our ability and funding capabilities.

Biography

I’m a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office as Det/Lt with 32 years of service. Married 39 years and have two daughters and five grandchildren. I’m currently an Elkrun Township Trustee and would like to continue to serve the people of Elkrun Township to the best of my ability.