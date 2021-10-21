Candidate for East Palestine Village Council: Jessica Rocco

Name: Jessica Rocco

City of Residence: East Palestine

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: East Palestine Village Council

Why should you be elected?

As a mother, I have a vested interest in creating opportunities for our younger population to want to stay in East Palestine and call it home. As a businesswoman, I have a vested interest in bringing more business to East Palestine to revitalize and grow our community as well as establishing better communication amongst the “inner workings” of our village. As a resident, I have a vested interest in beautifying East Palestine and keeping it safe. One thing that I have held dear to me is that I have always wanted to give and serve in the community that I reside and conduct business in. I am committed to bettering our village by doing the necessary work to enhance the goodness we already have as well as create more.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Gather input from business owners in town as to what is working for them and what is not working for them regarding being a business in town. Seek to enhance communication between council and village entities such as the Police Department and the like. Determine the needs of the village residents.

Biography

Dr. Jessica Rocco is a Buffalo, NY native where she received her undergraduate degree from Canisius College, studying Psychology and Chemistry. She continued her education in Spartanburg, SC, where she received her Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Sherman College. Dr. Jessica has been a part of many mission trips to Dominican Republic, Haiti and Kenya. She is the owner of Well Adjusted Chiropractic and also co-founded the non-profit organization, Hands2Serve Worldwide. Currently, Dr. Jessica serves as the Vice President of the East Palestine Park Board, Community Foundation Board of Directors, Rotary Club Soccer Coach and the East Palestine Street Fair Committee. In addition to her professional career, Dr. Jessica has two incredible children, Emmett and Penelope. They are her inspiration for wanting to enhance East Palestine for the younger generations. In her spare time, Dr. Jessica enjoys CrossFit, traveling and being outdoors.

