Candidate for East Palestine Village Council: Don Elzer

Name: Don Elzer

City of Residence: East Palestine

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: East Palestine Village Council

Why should you be elected?

I believe that I have the ability and experience to help East Palestine realize some of the incredible potential that exists here.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Bring pride to the community

Increase business and residential numbers in the community

Run the Village more like a business

Biography

Don Elzer, raised in Pittsburgh, graduated from South Hills High School, inducted into the South Hills High School Sports Hall of Fame 2019, Batchelor of Economics from University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, inducted into UPJ Sports Hall of Fame 2011, played one season for the Chilean National Basketball Team. My wife and I moved to East Palestine in 2007, president of the East Palestine Chamber of Commerce from 2008 to 2014, during which the Chamber was able to accomplish many things that have had a long lasting, positive effect on East Palestine including selling and installing fiberglass Bulldogs around town, converted an empty lot downtown into a Veterans Memorial, installed bulletin board sign at the corner of Taggart & Market, along with the Nash Foundation we procured and installed a Chime system for downtown, moved the Street Fair back to Market St, took over the 4th of July celebration in 2008, began the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, and helped attract new businesses to town. My wife and I have purchased several properties in town and opened several businesses. I was elected to Village Council for two terms. The time on council was very rewarding and I am proud of what was accomplished in that time. In 2021, organized a group, including some of the other current candidates for Council, to bring the Street Fair back to East Palestine despite COVID 19 restrictions.

