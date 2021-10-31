Candidate for East Liverpool City Council: Robert Nizer Jr.

Name: Robert Nizer Jr.

City of Residence: East Liverpool

Party Affiliation: Democratic

Office Desired: City Council

Why should you be elected?

I want to help this city to flourish again. I want to listen to the people of the city and create more communication in our city and help our town continue to work towards being great.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My top three priorities would be our city’s youth, our citizens concerns and any important matters that need our immediate attention.

Biography

My name is Robert Nizer Jr. I am a lifelong resident of East Liverpool. I am currently employed at East Liverpool High School as the Entrepreneurship Academy instructor. I also am the Girls Varsity Basketball assistant coach. I live at home with my wife Valerie and our children Robert “Trey”, Jayden, Norah and Brooklyn.