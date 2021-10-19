Candidate for East Liverpool 1st Ward City Council: Tom Beagle

Name: Tom Beagle

City of Residence: East Liverpool

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: First Ward City Council

Why should you be elected?

I have a passion for East End. I want to help clean up it’s public image. We need boots on the ground organizing for clean up and helping those in need, like the elderly and veterans.

We have seen years of stagnation. Things have changed dramatically and the current council needs to change with the times. We have programs and ideas that the current council just cannot see the promise in.

I very much support the current mayor and SSD and believe that they have us headed in the right direction. I want to support them and get things moving in their direction.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I want to help pass legislation that will increase the collection of tax revenue in the city.

I want to push the fact that East End is the most developable part of East Liverpool, and to make sure we make every effort to bring new business here.

Work with the current administration on their continuing blight removal in the city and the efforts to make landlords more accountable for their properties.

Biography

I am a former pottery worker and now a small business owner. My business is a gym located in East End named Power Fitness FT LLC that I run along with my wife Megan. We also raised my family here. We have 5 children and 8 grand children, plus 3 dogs.

We are buying the plaza that houses our business and have filled that plaza with viable small businesses. My daughter Shayne’s thriving business included.