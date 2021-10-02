Candidate for Craig Beach Council at Large: Janet Appeldorn

Name: Janet Appeldorn

Age: 64

Office Desired: Craig Beach Council at Large

Occupation: R.N.

Education: Kent State and Aultman School of Nursing

Qualifications:

care about what happens in Craig Beach love the area and want to see it thrive.

What are your priorities for your community?

Fixing the roads and beautifying the area. Seeing Grandview as truely grand. Learning how to do this priviage well and serving the community to the best of my ability. Making Craig Beach a wonderful place to live and grow up. Making safety a priority,

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

To further explore the idea of Craig Beach as a fun recreational place to be. Where we support fun activities such as boating, motorcycles and community gatherings.

