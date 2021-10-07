Candidate for Cortland City Council: Richard McClain

Name: Richard McClain

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Cortland City Council

Why should you be elected?

I have been a hands-on community project leader, and recently chaired the Cortland Veterans Memorial project. I was appointed to the City Council in January 2020, and I am working to update the Strategic Plan and set priorities for the short term and beyond — identifying the needs of all city departments and the concerns expressed in the recent public survey.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) Maintain fiscally sound operations — and avoid needing an income tax.

2) Complete the Strategic Plan Update — and create a standing committee on City Council to continually work on the Strategic Plan progress.

3) Update the zoning regulations and address downtown redevelopment.

Biography

Work: 35 years at Windstream Communications (retired). Marketing staff manager and Regional operations manager in PA, OH, and KY.

Education: BA degree at California University of PA.