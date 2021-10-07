Candidate for Cortland City Council: Richard McClain

Name: Richard McClain
City of Residence: Cortland
Party Affiliation: N/A
Office Desired: Cortland City Council
Why should you be elected?
I have been a hands-on community project leader, and recently chaired the Cortland Veterans Memorial project. I was appointed to the City Council in January 2020, and I am working to update the Strategic Plan and set priorities for the short term and beyond — identifying the needs of all city departments and the concerns expressed in the recent public survey.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
1) Maintain fiscally sound operations — and avoid needing an income tax.
2) Complete the Strategic Plan Update — and create a standing committee on City Council to continually work on the Strategic Plan progress.
3) Update the zoning regulations and address downtown redevelopment.
Biography
Work: 35 years at Windstream Communications (retired). Marketing staff manager and Regional operations manager in PA, OH, and KY.
Education: BA degree at California University of PA.
