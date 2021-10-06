Candidate for Cortland City Council: Kevin Piros

Name: Kevin Piros

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Cortland City Council

Why should you be elected?

During my 12 years on council, the city has increased services while doing everything possible to limit increased financial burden on it’s residents. We have no city income tax, yet are able to maintain an average yearly resurface budget of approximately $250k. We have increased our city parks and upgraded all park amenities including new restrooms, sled hill , Splash Pad, pickleball courts. We have upgraded out technology and have implemented on-line utility payments and new web site including posting video recordings of city council meetings. We have added curbside brush chipping and upgraded city owned equipment/vehicles for police, file and service departments to better server/protect our residents. Cortland is very proud to have been ranked #1 Place to Retire in the State of Ohio (2015 and 2016), #1 Safest Community in Trumbull County (2015) , one of the Top Ten most charming Villages/Small Cities in Ohio (2016), Top 50 Safest Cities in Ohio (2017) and featured in “Our Towns” of The Business Journal. As a Lakeview High School graduate who grew up working in a family owned business in the 70’s and 80’s, Cortland is my home and now working with a great group of city council, mayor, administrative staff and city departments, I feel strongly the city is in a great position going forward and ask for the community’s support on November 2 to help keep Cortland a great place to call home.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) Assist with implementing the updated Strategic Plan on which I was a member of the committee that solicited community input, 2) Continue to promote fiscal responsibility, 3) Revitalize the downtown area.

Biography

I am currently Cortland City Council President and have served on city council since 2010. I have chaired various committees during my nearly 12 years including safety services, financial and technical review. I served on the Splash Pad committee that raised the money for construction of the Splash Pad without any city funds being used for construction of the pad, pavilion, fencing and landscaping. In 2021, I introduced legislation protecting residents from construction equipment begin stored on vacant lots and prohibits burying or dumping construction debris on vacant lots. I initiated a Kudos to Cortland program that spontaneously recognizes residents for “going above and beyond” with small tokens of appreciation donated by city businesses to reinforce a positive atmosphere. I am a 1982 graduate of Lakeview High School and 1985 graduate of Kent State University. I also work for the Ohio Department of Health in the immunization program as a Researcher. I am a member of AFSCME and OCSEA. I have lived in the Cortland-Bazetta area for over 55 years.