Candidate for Cortland City Council: Don Moore

Name: Don Moore

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Cortland City Council

Why should you be elected?

With my six years experience on Council and past experience as a Lakeview Board of Education member for eight years, I have diligently served the Cortland community for the past 20+ years. My prior community volunteer history, since moving to Cortland over 30 years ago has provided me a strong insight to our values and priorities.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) As the current Chairman of the Council Planning & Zoning Regulations Review Committee, I anticipate that Council will examine our zoning regulations, in light of a recent zoning controversy involving manufactured/modular homes.

2) As a six-year member of the important Finance Committee, my priority has always to spend our taxpayers’ funds wisely. I believe my business background and prior school board experience has helped me.

3) As a member of Council, I have provided input to our new Strategic Plan process, and I will work to implement the goals of that plan.

Biography

I am a graduate of Denison University and have resided in Cortland since 1990. My wife, Debbie, and I have two children (both Lakeview graduates) and four grandchildren. I retired in 2018 as an insurance agent with MidWest Trumco Insurance Agency, after 47 years in the insurance business. I previously was elected to the Lakeview Board of Education in 1999 and served eight years. For many years I coached youth sports and served as president of the Lakeview Athletic Boosters. I am a past president of the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce and currently belong to the Cortland Rotary Club. I also have served on the board of the United Way of Trumbull County since 1999 and have served both as board president and campaign chairman.