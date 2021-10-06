Candidate for Columbiana Mayor: Rick Noel

Name: Rick Noel

City of Residence: Columbiana

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana Mayor

Why should you be elected?

I have been active in Columbiana city government since 2000 serving as a member of the Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, City Council and now Mayor. I believe Columbiana’s success is great citizen participation and I am a part of that tradition.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Continuing effective and responsible growth of our industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

2. Work to ensure that our downtown continues its vibrancy and its historic significance.

3. Develop a secondary industrial park to meet the demands of industrial expansion.

Biography

Lifelong city resident.

Married to Gayle Noel, two daughters, Kristi and Kara and two grandchildren, Bryce and Max.

Graduate of Columbiana High School, YSU (BA) and University of Akron (MA)

Worked at Community Action Agency, Compco Industries and Salem Regional Medical Center.

Past and present community involvement: Columbiana Chamber of Commerce, Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau, Columbiana Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, City Council and Mayor.