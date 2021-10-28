Candidate for Champion Twp. Trustee: Matthew Balut

Name: Matthew Balut

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Nonpartisan

Office Desired: Champion Twp Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I have not held a political office prior to running for trustee, but was employed by the township for over 30 years in the fire department prior to my retirement. I was born and raised here, I’m a graduate from Champion High School. I know the inter workings of the township, and feel I can better help and serve the residents with the issues and concerns that they have. Once I set a goal I follow through on it. I take pride in my community.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Alleviate the flooding issues that plague this community

Attract new business into the community to help offset taxes on the residents.

Aggressively work on the extension of water and sewer line in the areas were residents are requesting them.

Biography:

1976 Joined Champion Fire Dept as a volunteer 1977 Graduate Champion High School

1977 Became certified EMT

1978 Became a dispatcher for Action Ambulance work my way up to EMT and shift Captain until 1982

1979 Attended Kent State for Firefighter 1 certification

1980 Attended Youngstown State for Advanced EMT certification

1981 Attended Akron City Hospital for Paramedic certification

1982 Hired full time Champion FD to start the paramedic program

1984 Became level 2 Fire investigator

1986 Joined Trumbull County Fire Investigation Unit

1998 and 2001 received the state live saver award.

1999 Credentialed as state expert arson investigator

2001 Credentialed as a federal expert arson investigator

2002 Certified Accelerant K-9 Handler and introduced the first Accelerant detection K-9 to Trumbull County

2008 Attended New Mexico Tech bomb school

2009 Became the Chief of the Trumbull County Fire Investigation Unit

2014 Retired from Champion FD as Lieutenant /firefighter/paramedic

2015 Retired from Trumbull County Fire Investigation Unit

2015 Started part time working for State-Borowski FH

2018 License cremator operator

2019 Became crematory operator/manager for Staton – Borowski FH