Candidate for Canfield Twp. Trustee: Marie Cartwright

Name: Marie Cartwright

Age: 68

Office Desired: Canfield Township Trustee

Occupation: Canfield Township Trustee since 2010; Retired from 30 years in Corp Marketing/Communications, served on Board of Directors of a Community Bank 1991- Spring 2013

Education: 1975 B.A. Kent State University

Qualifications:

Working for real estate developers & with governmental bodies to secure approvals for projects; attending Case Western Reserve EMBA Program & serving as a Community Bank Director, 1991-2013, provided a strong foundation for being a Township Trustee.

What are your priorities for your community?

I will continue to work diligently to Preserve our Township as a Township; use all tools available to ensure that the Township isn’t annexed by any City; promote infrastructure improvements by seeking grants from Local, State or Federal funding sources; partner with other entities i.e. ABC Water District to provide services and stretch dollars further; make sure that zoning regulations are up to date and meet the needs of current development projects while allowing for future growth; guarantee that the Township’s financials continue to grow and remain strong, and provide all employees with the necessary equipment to do their jobs safely and more efficiently.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Our Country is a melting pot of ethnic groups from around the world and that diversity has made our Communities stronger and better. Housing and hiring practices throughout a Community should be inclusive and will spur diversity. One of the most basic places to teach diversity and inclusion is in our Schools to our students, who if taught these principles at a young age will have a positive effect in creating a more friendly and safe Community. People should be valued for their abilities and uniqueness; and hired and promoted based on their capabilities. There should be accountability for those that don’t embrace these ideals.

