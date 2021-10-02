Candidate for Canfield School Board: Nader Atway

Name: Nader Atway

Age: 46

Office Desired: Canfield School Board

Occupation: Pharmaceutical District Sales Manager

Education: Master of Science –YSU

Experience:

Appointed to unexpired term in January of 2020 with close to two years of service to date. Strong vested interest in the success of students at Canfield with also having four children of my own.

What are your priorities for the school district?

The main priorities for the next term are and always will be having the students best interest at the focus of decisions made. In addition, student safety and assessment of our facilities to improve educational opportunity. Also, continued collaboration with the school board and administration and teachers/staff of Canfield.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will continue to work with our adminstration to review and adopt recommendations made to promote diversity and inclusion in the district.

