Candidate for Canfield City Mayor: Kathryn Young

Name: Kathryn Young

Age: 58

Office Desired: Canfield City Mayor

Occupation: Homemaker

Education: BBA/Accounting St. Bonaventure University

Qualifications:

Canfield resident for over 30 years. Retired Army Officer/Paratrooper 82nd Airborne. Served in Middle East on a Multinational Force & Observers Task Force out of Ft. Bragg. Worked in Gov., Pub. and Priv. Acct. . Active Co-Chm of Canfield Parks Bd.

What are your priorities for your community?

My main focus would be to maintain a better oversite on capital expenditures and fund distributions from federal and state levels. The Canfield Community should have a greater input and voice as to how their tax dollars are spent. I would strongly advocate for the redirection of funds that would benefit the Citizens of Canfield and our Community as a whole.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

The implementation of community input and term limits would go a long way in bringing about diversity and an influx of new and innovative ideas that can help the City of Canfield grow and prosper now and into the future.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.