Candidate for Canfield City Mayor: Bruce Neff

Name: Bruce Neff

Age: 72

Office Desired: Canfield City Mayor

Occupation: Sales, LED3 LLC

Education: CHS ’67, BS from Ashland College ’71, YSU Ed.

Qualifications:

7th generation resident. Current member City Council, serving on Planning & Zoning committee. Member, Canfield Historical Society & Canfield Sportsmens Concervation Club. Founding member, Canfield Heritage Foundation. Visioning plan ’08, Comp Plan 21

What are your priorities for your community?

I am an advocate for controlled growth, infrastructure improvement and high quality standards for new developments and more options for fiber connectivity. Develop new business opportunities for the city and also promote existing businesses. Continue to support our safety forces and the excellence in our schools. In addition, strengthen the communication efforts between the city and our residents. I participated in the 2009 Canfield Visioning Plan and more recently in the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan to help form Canfield’s future.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I am an active member of a local committee founded by our current mayor, Richard Duffett. The Racial Equality and Diversity – or RED – Committee is tasked with developing community standards that will promote diversity and equality for all who choose to make Canfield their home. From educational resources to employment to diverse housing inventories and new starts bent to the best standards for affordability, efficiency and climate challenges. Canfield can provide a supportive environment for the future.

