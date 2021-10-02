Candidate for Campbell School Board: Tony Kelly

Name: Tony Kelly

Age: 57

Office Desired: Campbell School Board

Occupation: General Foreman ( Mahoning County Engineer Office)

Education: CMHS, John Carroll Univ., YSU

Experience:

I’m a lifetime Campbell resident. My children and I are Memorial H.S. graduates. I’ve proudly served on the Campbell Board of Education for the past 16 yrs. I’ve also coached our Campbell Youth sports programs for over 40 yrs.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My main priority is the continuing expansion of opportunities for our students to become successful in their lives and careers. This can be achieved be creating new and innovative pathways to graduation, college-readiness, and career-readiness.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Campbell is, and always has been, a very diverse community. I believe it’s what makes our city great! Those of us who were raised and educated in Campbell can live, and be successful, anywhere in the world. With that being said, I will support any policy that promotes diversity and inclusion.

