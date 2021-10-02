Candidate for Campbell Mayor: Nick Phillips

Name: Nick Phillips

Age: 56

Office Desired: Campbell Mayor

Occupation: Mayor

Education: Graduate of CMHS, Graduate of O.P.O.T.A.

Qualifications:

As a lifelong resident of the City of Campbell, and a retired Detective Sergeant from the Campbell Police Department, I understand the history, challenges, and successess of Campbell. I have been Mayor of the City of Campbell since 2015.

What are your priorities for your community?

CITY WIDE INFRASTRUCTURE: Planning incremental installation of city wide, city owned fiber optic cable. Goal: Send to ballot for the Residents to Vote on this being a Taxpayer Owned Utility. Once we have the lines in place, the City can offer competitive cable pricing to its residents, and charge cable, phone, etc. for line use. AMBULANCE SERVICE: Expanding the Fire Department to include full Ambulance Service/Personnell to Service Campbell & surrounding areas. Goal: Send to the ballot and let the residents decide if they wish to own this Emergency Service. PHASE 3 PARKS RESTORATION: Update interior of Comm. Center, continue Forestry Project, Beautify Jackson Park, focus on existing /new play areas for Jackson & Roosevelt Parks. Insurance will cover recent storm damage.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

In 2020 I created a Community & Police Alliance Board whose purpose is to work with myself and the Police Chief to: 1. Reach out to the community through conversation and surveys (CPD & Me) for feedback and involvement in how the Police operate. 2. Review, revise, create, and adopt Police Policy /Work Rules that are tailored to the needs of our culturally and racially diverse community. The Board completed its process in July, 2021 and collectively have reviewed, revised and adopted every Police Policy and Procedure to ensure equitable treatment and enforcement of the law. This program will continue.

I work with and support Campbell Schools, Campbell Community Events and hopefully (once COVID passes) can resume city wide festivals, parades, & events that foster inclusive relationships.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.