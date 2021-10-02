Candidate for Campbell Mayor: Bryan Tedesco

Name: Bryan Tedesco

Age: 63

Office Desired: Campbell Mayor

Occupation: Lineman Ohio Edison Company

Education: Graduate of Ursuline High School

Qualifications:

Second Ward Councilman for the past 22 years. Knowledge of the everyday operations of all departments. My experience will enable me to efficiently run the city from day one of my administration. Good working relationship with council & employees.

What are your priorities for your community?

Business and industry. Cleaning up blight and demolition of vacant buildings. Road resurfacing. Safety. Equipping the Fire and Police Department with safety equipment.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I believe in an inclusive working environment. I Am open to anything that betters working relationships from all walks of life.

