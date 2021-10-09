Candidate for Brookfield Township Trustee: Catherine Hodge

Name: Catherine Hodge

City of Residence: Brookfield

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Brookfield Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I want to see significant changes come to Brookfield. We need more businesses here, and we also need to showcase some of the home businesses we already have. We can’t keep tearing down without building up. We need to bring those businesses to the main drag in Brookfield. Make it a community that people are proud to call home. A community where people want to come and raise their families. A safe wholesome community.

I long for the Brookfield of my childhood, the homecoming and parades, St Bernadettes Festival, Friday night lights. Where everyone stopped to see the fireworks. Where neighbors looked out for one another.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. I would love to start a youth/senior rec center in Brookfield. Somewhere where the kids can go to have fun, not just an extension of school. A place where seniors can gather for activities and meals.

2. I want to renovate our township park. I would love to repair the pavilions. It is a great space that can be used for reunions, parties, and graduations. We need more than just baseball there.

3. We need a recovery crisis center. There are too many drugs in our community. This would not only be for addiction counseling, but

counseling for families trying to recover from the horrors of addiction. Especially the children.

Biography:

My name is Catherine Hodge and I’m running for Trustee in Brookfield township! Here is a little about myself. I am a lifelong resident. I graduated in 1982. I have been employed at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren since 1999. I work in the Surgery dept as Lead Secretary. I do all the scheduling and along with the Director of Surgical Services and Nurse manager, make sure the OR runs smoothly every day. My husband, David and I have been married for 24 years. Together we have two children, Abby, 18, who just graduated last year, and Jacob, 14, who is in 8th grade. My daughter is at Penn State this fall. My mother, Patt Roth, was the Post Master in Masury for many years and my father, Frank Roth, worked at the General American, he was also an intricate part of the 57 and 58 undefeated Championship Football team at BHS, that was inducted into the Hall of Fame a few years ago. I have an older sister, Trish, and a younger brother, Steve, and I have three nephews, though one passed away three years ago. I will be a 28 year breast cancer survivor in December. I cherish every day with my family and my friends.